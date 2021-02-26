Students named to president's list at Bryan

Two students from Lincoln have been named to the president's list at Bryan College of Health Sciences.

Raven Heuertz, a Lincoln Southeast High School graduate, and Jaelynn Williams, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, were both named to the president's list for earning a 4.0 grade point average while completing 12 or more credit hours during the fall 2020 term.

Raven, a junior in the Nursing program at Bryan, is the daughter of Shannon Gray and Robert Heuertz of Lincoln.

Jaelynn, a junior in the Health Professions program, is the daughter of Nikki and Jeff Williams of Lincoln.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0