Students named to president's list at Bryan
Students named to president's list at Bryan

Two students from Lincoln have been named to the president's list at Bryan College of Health Sciences.

Raven Heuertz, a Lincoln Southeast High School graduate, and Jaelynn Williams, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, were both named to the president's list for earning a 4.0 grade point average while completing 12 or more credit hours during the fall 2020 term.

Raven, a junior in the Nursing program at Bryan, is the daughter of Shannon Gray and Robert Heuertz of Lincoln.

Jaelynn, a junior in the Health Professions program, is the daughter of Nikki and Jeff Williams of Lincoln.

Raven D. Heuertz

Heuertz

 COURTESY PHOTO
Jaelynn Williams

Williams

 COURTESY PHOTO
