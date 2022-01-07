Students named to Chadron State president's list

Local students are among Chadron State College honorees named to the Fall 2021 president's list for earning a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Lincoln-area students named to the CSC president's list are Allison Schneider and McKenna Webel of Lincoln, Makennen Havlat of Seward and Logan Parde of Ceresco.

To qualify, students must have completed 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Chadron State is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. For more information, visit /www.csc.edu.

