 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Students named to Bryan dean's list
View Comments

Students named to Bryan dean's list

{{featured_button_text}}

Kyla Inman, Mackenzie Osborn and Jacob Protopopov, all of Lincoln, have been named to the dean's list at Bryan College of Health Sciences for the fall 2020 term. 

The dean's list requires completing 12 credit hours or more and receiving a 3.5 grade point average of higher. Inman and Protopopov are seniors in the Health Professions program at Bryan, and Osborn is a freshman in Bryan's Nursing program.

Inman, a Lincoln Southwest High School graduate, is the daughter of Janet Crider and Mitch Inman; Protopopov, a Lincoln East High School graduate, is the son of Margarita and Ilya Protopopov; and Osborn, a Norris High School graduate, is the daughter of Deborah and Jason Osborn.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News