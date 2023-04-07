The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the winners of the 26th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

The awards recognize 11th grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theater, and film and emerging media arts.

Fifty-nine students from more than 30 high schools across the state, including 25 from Lincoln and surrounding towns, were selected as award winners and participated in a day of activities on campus April 5.

Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 93 students. Hixson-Lied College faculty chose the winners.

Award winners were also asked to nominate the teacher who provided them with the greatest amount of mentoring and support in developing their special talents.

The students received a certificate and an original piece of artwork commissioned for the event and created by a School of Art, Art History and Design printmaking student.

Following are Lincoln and area award winners listed with their high school and specialty area(s).

Lincoln

Addison Henshaw, junior at Arts and Humanities Focus Program, visual arts;

Isabella Hilton, junior at Hilton Homeschool Academy, visual arts;

Elaine Suh, junior at Lincoln East, music;

Scarlett Coleman, junior at Lincoln High, dance;

Anara McClure, junior at Lincoln High, visual arts;

Helen Brozovic, junior at Lincoln High, music;

Alyssa Maul, junior at Lincoln North Star, dance;

Morgan Person, junior at Lincoln North Star, dance;

Leah Christensen, junior at Lincoln Northeast, music;

Samara Follette, junior at Lincoln Northeast, music;

Chantelle Runyan, junior at Lincoln Southeast, music;

Elizeh Tarkian, junior at Lincoln Southeast, music;

Emma von Scheliha, junior at Lincoln Southeast, music;

Hannah Borden, junior at Lincoln Southeast (Arts and Humanities Focus Program), visual arts;

Aden Niebuhr, junior at Lincoln Southwest, music;

William Niebuhr, junior at Lincoln Southwest, music;

Xander Niebuhr, junior at Lincoln Southwest, music;

Maryam Mashfi, junior at Lincoln Southwest, visual arts;

Ava Pearson, junior at Lincoln Southwest, visual arts;

Eden Wilder, junior at Lincoln Southwest, visual arts and theater;

Brenna Kindschuh, junior at Pius X, dance.

Firth

Elise Van Cleave and Ellyson Stolcpart, both juniors at Norris, music.

Malcolm

Isabella Faubion, junior at Malcolm, theater, and film and emerging media arts.

Waverly

Ava Meinke, junior at Waverly, dance.

For the full list of award winners, visit https://go.unl.edu/nyaa23.