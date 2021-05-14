Students named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners

Three local students were named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners and two received Honorary Merit Scholarship awards on May 12.

The $2,500 Lincoln winners are Jack Amen of Lincoln High School, who listed aerospace engineering as his probable career field; Bree Brunsman of Lincoln East, biology; and Elizabeth Gokie of Seward High School, medicine.

Andrzej Korlacki of Lincoln East, nuclear engineering, and Kolbe Villa of Lincoln Pius X, aerospace engineering, received Honorary Merit Scholarship awards with no monetary scholarship to recognize distinguished performance in the competition.

These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools. This included their academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

The scholars can use their $2,500 awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0