Students named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners

The $2,500 Lincoln winners are Louis Antinoro of Lincoln Southwest High School, who listed chemical engineering as his probable career field; Ian Meyer of Lincoln East, mathematics; and Lily Rippeteau of Lincoln Southeast, mathematics.

These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools. This included their academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.