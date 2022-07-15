Students named College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners

Three Lincoln students are among over 1,200 students across the U.S. named winners of college-sponsored Merit Scholarships in July. These designees join more than 2,600 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

Winners from Lincoln are Kaleb Chasek, who plans to study psychology at Michigan State University; Allyson Lanham, who lists medicine as her probable career field at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and Grant Wasserman, who plans to study software engineering at UNL.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

This final group of winners brings the total number of 2022 National Merit Scholars to more than 7,200. In addition to college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners, this total includes corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship designees and students receiving National Merit $2,500 Scholarship awards.