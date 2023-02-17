The Home Builders Association of Lincoln has announced winners of the Interior and Residential Design Contest at the 51st annual Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show that took place at the Lancaster Event Center Feb. 10-12.
The two categories judged were Residential Drafting and Interior Design.
Residential Drafting Contest winners:
First Place, $100 – Collin Cartwright, Lincoln East High School
Second Place, $75 – Ian Nebesniak, Lincoln East High School
Third Place, $50 – Colin Standifer, Seward High School
Interior Design Contest winners:
First Place, $100 – Ava Simpson, Lincoln North Star High School
Second Place, $75 – Jenna Johnson, Lincoln East High School
Third Place, $50 – Julia Steffensmeier, Lincoln East High School
Residential Drafting judges were Marlene Stroup, Schwinn Homes; Greg Smith and Aubrey Wassung, Davis Design; and Dan Loeck, Loeck Designs. Interior Design judges were Delrae Hirschman, Delrae Designs; Kelli Fleek, Action Plumbing & Heating; and Pam Magner, Reynolds Design & Remodeling. Chair of the annual contest is Delrae Hirschman.
