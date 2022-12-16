 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students from Lincoln named UNL Chancellor's Scholars

Thirteen University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be recognized as Chancellor's Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremony today, Dec. 17, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Chancellor's Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.

Following are Chancellor's Scholars from Lincoln, their academic major, college and parents' names:

- Dominic Xavier Bhola, journalism, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Dennison and Wendy Bhola.

- Brett Andrew Foster, elementary education, College of Education and Human Sciences, James and Karen Foster.

For the full list of Chancellor's Scholars, visit https://go.unl.edu/osbf.

