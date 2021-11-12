Students fare well at MTNA music competition, advance

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently hosted the state level of the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Performance Competitions. Following are the winners with their teachers in parentheses:
Senior Piano Performance
Winner-Ty Stephany (Paul Barnes); Alternate-Nathaniel Brown (Paul Barnes); Honorable Mention-Clara Kendrick (Paul Barnes) and Markus Rutledge (Catherine Herbener).
Young Artist Piano Performance
Winner-Rebekah Stiles and Alternate-Sean Lebita (Dr. Paul Barnes).
Young Artist Brass Performance
Representative-Timothy Aulner, horn (Alan Mattingly).
State winners and representatives will submit a video performance to the West Central Division competitions comprising Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Division winners and representatives will be required to travel to perform at the MTNA National Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 26-30, 2022.