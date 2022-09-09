Students awarded Seals of Biliteracy

The Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska International Language Association have awarded Seals of Biliteracy to 65 Nebraska students, including 11 from Lincoln.

The Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy is a collaboration between the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) and the Nebraska International Language Association, honoring high school students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language.

Lincoln students who are Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy recipients are: Hannah Anderson, Lincoln High School, Spanish; Amuda Balu, Lincoln High, Spanish; Madelenie Berner, Lincoln High, Spanish; Cameron Coen, Lincoln Southwest, French; Ivy Dorn, Lincoln Southwest, French; Danielle Manning, Lincoln Southwest, French; Jaden Pospishil, Lincoln High, Spanish; Dominic Sander, Lincoln Southwest, French; Serena Schadl, Lincoln Southwest, Spanish; Sarah Warwick, Lincoln Southwest, Spanish; and Audrey West, Lincoln High, Spanish.

Students apply for the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy after demonstrating proficiency based on the Nebraska World Language Standards structured around communication, cultures, connections, communities and cognition within a language other than English.

For more information about the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy, visit www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/nebraska-seal-of-biliteracy.