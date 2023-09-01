Three area winners in the Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run contest hosted by the Star City Optimist Youth Foundation have qualified for the Kansas City Royals’ Team Championships.

Advancing to Kansas City on Sept. 16 are Kahoa Elementary School student Hudson Hernandez (baseball ages 7-8) of Lincoln, plus Brooklyn Campbell (softball ages 9-10) and Liam Escher (baseball ages 11-12), both of York.

Their cumulative scores were in the top three of all participants in their division and age categories in the Kansas City region. The student-athletes will be competing to advance to the national finals during the MLB World Series beginning Oct. 27.