STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Cooper Floyd, son of Deb McGuire and Dan Floyd, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. “Cooper consistently volunteers and offers his help and time to teachers and peers,” school officials wrote. “He’s proven himself a positive leader. He is respectful toward teachers and staff, and responsible in his schoolwork.” Cooper especially enjoys studying history. In athletics, he has played football for Police Sandhills Global for five years and was chosen as an All Star this fall. He plays basketball and participates in track in the shotput, discus and 200-meter run. Cooper attends Pioneers Park Nature Center Camp each summer and enjoys helping younger campers. He attends North American Martyrs Church where he regularly serves and reads at Mass. He helps neighbors with their yardwork and snow removal. Cooper enjoys working out, listening to music and playing video games. He hopes to attend law school after high school and college.