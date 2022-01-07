STUDENT OF THE WEEK (Jan. 8-14, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Cayden Engel, son of Kindra and Chad Engel, is a sixth grader at Schoo Middle School. “Cayden is hardworking in every class and a great role model to others,” school officials wrote. “He’s kind and loves to learn! He displays how to be safe, respectful and responsible daily.” Cayden’s awards include being named Student of the Month in every grade while attending Kooser Elementary School. His volunteer activities include participating in the Takedown the Tumor Nationals wrestling tournament to help fight childhood brain cancer. Cayden wrestles for the Nebraska Elite duals team and has won numerous medals at the local, state and national levels. He also plays for the Lincoln Vipers Youth Football team and was named Most Valuable Player as a fifth grader in 2020 and Defensive MVP as a sixth grader in 2021. He enjoys watching Green Bay Packers games, Husker swimming, tubing, fishing and selling football cards on eBay.