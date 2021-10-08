Student advocates focus of LPS Learning Lunch Wednesday

The next Lincoln Public Schools Learning Lunch virtual presentation will address "The Vital Work of our Student Advocates" Wednesday, Oct. 20, beginning at noon with a question-and-answer session following around 12:30 p.m.

Members of the LPS federal program’s student advocate team will talk about their work with students and families, particularly within the African-American and American Indian communities. They’ll examine the culturally specific barriers and challenges unique to these communities, as well as how they identify barriers to success and help these students and families overcome them.