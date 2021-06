Sam Steinmeyer, a Lincoln Northeast High School graduate, was named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout for both the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Steinmeyer is a senior pursuing a bachelor of science degree in Health, Wellness and Fitness.

To learn more about the University of Wisconsin-Stout, visit www.uwstout.edu.

