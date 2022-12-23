State treasurer encourages giving NEST 529 college savings

With the season of giving here, Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante encourages families to give a financial contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings account this holiday. A gift of $20 or $50 to a college savings account can mature into a bigger gift in the future — helping a loved one realize dreams.

“Inflation is putting a greater emphasis on every financial decision Nebraskans have to make this holiday season,” said Murante. “Rather than dipping into savings or hunting for a bargain on a toy or piece of clothing that someone might outgrow — gift a contribution to a NEST 529 account. It’s a long-term investment in your loved one’s future that will help ease future financial burdens that can add up with higher education.”

According to CollegeBoard, the average tuition rate at public two- and four-year colleges increased by an average of 1.7% for the 2022-2023 school year. Monetary gifts to a NEST 529 account can grow tax-free over time and help offset some of the rising costs of tuition, fees and books. A NEST 529 plan is a tax-advantaged account that can be used for everything from four-year universities to two-year technical schools.

Account owners can invite friends and family members to contribute to a NEST 529 account. To get started, visit NEST529.com/Friends-Family-Gifting. When a contribution has been made, the gifter can print a NEST 529 holiday card for the recipient.

To learn more about the benefits of a NEST 529 College Savings Plan, visit NEST529.com.