State music conference to feature Moran Chamber Players

The Moran Chamber Players will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at UNL's Kimball Hall as part of the Nebraska Music Teachers Association (NMTA) State Conference.

The concert is free and open to the public. Members of the Moran Chamber Players are Dr. John Bailey, Richard H. Larson Distinguished Professor of Music, flute; William McMullen, professor at the Glenn Korff School of Music, oboe; Dr. Nathan Koch, assistant professor of bassoon and music theory at UNL's Glenn Korff School of Music; and Catherine Herbener, faculty member at Concordia University in Seward and owner/operator of her independent piano studio, piano.

The 2021 NMTA State Conference, NMTA state competition and NMTA festival events will take place in person at UNL from Oct. 21-24. UNL will host all events and act as co-sponsor. The NMTA State Conference will include workshop sessions, performances and an advanced masterclass with UNL students.

The main highlights of the conference include the following guests:

Dennis Alexander, guest clinician: Alexander has earned an international reputation as one of North America’s most prolific and popular composers of educational piano music for students at all levels, from the youngest to the most advanced. He will present several sessions throughout the conference.