Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Wednesday that passes for the StarTran summer youth bus discount program are now available to purchase at designated outlets in Lincoln. StarPass offers riders ages 5-18 unlimited bus rides today through Aug. 31 for $20.

"Through StarPass, young riders in Lincoln can set off on exciting summer adventures and explore what the city has to offer," said Carla Cosier, assistant director of transit. "We are happy to provide this opportunity to create unforgettable summer memories while using this discount pass."

StarPass is available to purchase at:

• StarTran office, 710 J St., 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. weekdays;

• Hy-Vee locations;

• Russ’s Market locations; and

• Super Saver locations at 840 Fallbrook Road and 5440 S. 56th St.

StarPass also includes special discounts and deals at 19 participating sponsors. They include: Adventure Golf Center, Amigos, Cycle Works, Joyo Theater, Juice Stop, KFC, Lincoln Children’s Museum, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, Lincoln City Golf, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Long John Silver’s, Lost in Fun, LUX Center for the Arts, Marcus Theatres, Runza, Subway, Taco John’s, University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall, and Wings and Rings.

For more information about StarPass, visit lincoln.ne.gov/StarPass. For more information on StarTran services, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.