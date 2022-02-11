 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stara named to Loyola dean's list

Paul Stara, son of Loran and Julie Stara of Lincoln, has been named to the dean's list of the College of Arts and Sciences at Loyola University Chicago. He is a first-year Political Science major and a 2021 graduate of Pius X High School.

