Paul Stara, son of Loran and Julie Stara of Lincoln, has been named to the dean's list of the College of Arts and Sciences at Loyola University Chicago. He is a first-year Political Science major and a 2021 graduate of Pius X High School.
Stara named to Loyola dean's list
