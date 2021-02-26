Star City Sports Youth Athlete of the Year: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X

“Alexis has undoubtedly rubbed off on our younger players, who will try to emulate her hard work and dedication, and will try to sustain the current high level of basketball being played at Pius X,” said Psota.

Volleyball, too

Markowski also excelled for Coach Katie Wenz’s Pius X volleyball teams the past three seasons. The middle blocker earned postseason honors for a program that made the state semifinals in her junior year and was state tournament runner-up the previous year. In the process, Markowski set school volleyball records for blocks in a match, season and career.

As a senior, the imposing blocker earned second team Class A All-State and first team All-City laurels, in addition to Academic All-Conference recognition in both basketball and volleyball. Coach Wenz said Markowski’s advanced volleyball skills were evident in the early stages of her sophomore season, after injuries forced her to forgo her freshman year.

“As a sophomore, she took on a major role of starting on a very talented team that forced her to step out of her comfort zone and really step up and take chances and play at a competitive level 100% of the time, yet still keep a relaxed and confident composure,” Wenz reflected.

“Alexis took that knowledge and taught others that same mindset. She continued to be a leader and carry on the tradition of success in the Pius X volleyball program.”

