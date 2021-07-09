Standing Bear Journey for Justice scholarship winners named

Local author Joe Starita started the Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice Scholarship Fund in 2012. It annually awards six to eight $1,500 scholarships for Nebraska Native American high school graduates. Since its inception, the fund has awarded 49 scholarships to Native students.
This year’s scholarship winners are:
Caden Cleveland: A member of the Winnebago Tribe, Caden graduated as the valedictorian of Little Priest Tribal College and will attend Wayne State College in the fall, majoring in sports management.
Makenzi Hansen: A member of the Nebraska Ioway Tribe, Makenzi graduated from Lincoln East High School and will attend Nebraska Wesleyan University, majoring in directing.
Sophie James: A member of the Santee Sioux Nation and a direct descendant of Chief Red Legs, Sophie graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in pre-medicine.
Mary Mitchell: A member of the Winnebago (Ho-Chunk) Tribe, Mary graduated from Walthill High School and will attend the University of South Dakota as a biology major who hopes to become a dentist.
Donna Pike: A member of the Santee Sioux Nation who graduated from the Nebraska Indian Community College, Donna will attend Wayne State College majoring in psychology. She hopes to start her own scholarship program for Santee students.
Clyde Porter Jr.: A member of the Omaha Tribe, Clyde graduated from Walthill High School and will attend Western Iowa Technical Community College, majoring in HVAC systems.
Ava Springer: A member of the Omaha Tribe, Ava graduated from Walthill High School and will attend Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, majoring in dentistry.
Winona Ware: A member of the Crow Tribe, Winona graduated from Santee Community High School and will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in pre-medicine.
If you would like to contribute to this fund, go to www.nebcommfound.org/give/standingbear. All donations are tax deductible.