Standing Bear Journey for Justice scholarship winners named

Local author Joe Starita started the Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice Scholarship Fund in 2012. It annually awards six to eight $1,500 scholarships for Nebraska Native American high school graduates. Since its inception, the fund has awarded 49 scholarships to Native students.

This year’s scholarship winners are:

Caden Cleveland: A member of the Winnebago Tribe, Caden graduated as the valedictorian of Little Priest Tribal College and will attend Wayne State College in the fall, majoring in sports management.

Makenzi Hansen: A member of the Nebraska Ioway Tribe, Makenzi graduated from Lincoln East High School and will attend Nebraska Wesleyan University, majoring in directing.

Sophie James: A member of the Santee Sioux Nation and a direct descendant of Chief Red Legs, Sophie graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in pre-medicine.

Mary Mitchell: A member of the Winnebago (Ho-Chunk) Tribe, Mary graduated from Walthill High School and will attend the University of South Dakota as a biology major who hopes to become a dentist.