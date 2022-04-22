Spring ice skating show set for May 1

The public is invited to attend the Star City Figure Skating Club’s annual Spring Ice Show at the Breslow Ice Hockey Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Skaters from the Breslow Learn-to-Skate program will show off their skills performing in groups. Club skaters will entertain in sparkling costumes with duets, solos and small groups set to musical favorites from a variety of artists.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $7 per person or online at starcityfsc.org/forms. Children age 4 and younger are admitted free.

The rink is located at 433 V St., just south of Haymarket Park, and offers free parking.

