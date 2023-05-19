After a year-long absence, Spark Summer Learning Program is back.

Spark is a summer day camp for elementary school-age students that focuses on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) learning. Weeklong camps take place throughout the summer and include a different theme each week.

Spark provides families with flexibility. Classes will take place weekly from May 31 through the week of Aug. 4 at Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St. Hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and breakfast, lunch and healthy snacks are provided.

“Spark classes are taught by highly qualified teachers who provide a hands-on learning experience all summer long,” said Lindsay Rogers, executive director for Spark Summer Learning. “Our goal is to infuse summer fun with summer learning and for students to develop a love of exploration, creativity and STEAM learning. We are excited to provide students amazing opportunities, exciting activities and plenty of fun!”

Spark Summer Learning Camp began in 2018. It was initiated by the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools to offer a continued learning opportunity to the Lincoln community and families through the summer months.

Weekly themes for this summer include animal adaptations where students will get to meet live animals, visit the zoo and design their own animals; water park week where students will get to visit a water park, design their own water park and create a working prototype; and Food Lab where students will learn all about the food we eat, conduct actual food experiments and create their own ice cream flavor.

“Spark fills an important role in our community by providing students with fun, interactive, learning-based activities that allow them to explore the world more closely in a fun environment,” said Wendy Van, president of the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools. “We are so excited to be offering Spark Summer Learning Camp to the community again.”

For more information or to register students for Spark Summer Learning, go to www.foundationforlps.org/spark.