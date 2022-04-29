Sowers sponsor area high school Post Prom nights

With COVID-19 numbers finally down in Lincoln and Lancaster County, the Sowers Club of Lincoln has resumed its support of local area high school post-prom events.

"The Sowers have supported these events for years for all local high schools, and there could be no better way to start the year of our donating cycles by again sponsoring these after-prom parties," said Stan Dinges, a Sowers Club Foundation board member.

The parties are made available to high school seniors by home and school associations and volunteer groups in the high schools. The focus of having these events is to provide a safe and fun atmosphere for graduating seniors.

After-prom events take place at school properties or at a variety of other sites such as bowling alleys, auditoriums and gymnasiums. Activities often include games, prizes and contests, and some have entertainers such as hypnotists, magicians and, of course, food and refreshments.

After-prom parties are supported by ticket sales and donations.

"The Sowers are proud to have been able to be a lead donor to these parties for several years," Dinges said. "This year, the club donated $6,000 to 12 area high schools to help pay for expenses for the evening events."

The Sowers Club history dates back to the 1920s and has taken on various changes, Dinges said.

"Most notable has been when it became a complete separate organization in 1974, apart from the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, to continue spreading goodwill for the city of Lincoln throughout Nebraska as well as putting on events in the Capital City," he said.

In 1986, the Sowers Club formed a 501(c)(3) corporation within the club called the Sowers Club Foundation. "This federal designation gave the club the privilege of selling pickle cards to help raise its community funding to a higher level," Dinges said.

This year, the club will surpass $4 million in donations to charities and nonprofits in the Lincoln area.

For more information, visit https://thesowersclub.com.

