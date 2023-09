Lincoln Lutheran High School head football coach Sean Wieting (at right) thanks Sowers Club of Lincoln members (from left) Rob Roper, Mike Fiene and Stan Dinges for a $3,000 donation to the school's football program. The Sowers Club of Lincoln and the Sowers Foundation of Nebraska matched funds to make the donation. The Sowers learned of the football program's needs when members and coaches of the team helped wrangle the Sowers’ balloon at the Wilber Czech Festival Parade in August.