The Sowers Club of Lincoln again this year is supporting local area high schools in their post-prom events.

The Sowers have supported these events for years for all Lincoln and area high schools. The focus of these events is to provide a safe and fun atmosphere for attendees. These events take place on school properties or other sites such as bowling alleys, auditoriums and gymnasiums.

Post-prom activities might include games, prizes and/or contests. Some have entertainers such as hypnotists or magicians, and all provide food and refreshments.

This year, the Sowers donated $15,000 to 15 area high schools to help pay for expenses for the evening events.

For more information on the Sowers organization, visit www.thesowersclub.com.