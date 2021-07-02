Southeast Kiwanis sponsors youth at Priceless Preteen camp

The Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club didn't let the pandemic stop its services for children. Although some of the club's ongoing projects were not possible due to COVID-19, others continued.

One of the club's most recent projects involved sponsoring Wyatt Kroeker, an incoming sixth-grader, to attend the Priceless Preteen Leadership Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The 12-year-old son of Larry and Lauren Kroeker shared details of his weeklong camp experience at the club's June 22 luncheon meeting. The leadership program is conducted by the Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication.

During the pandemic, Southeast Kiwanis continued to meet weekly, either via Zoom or in-person at a park. With restrictions now removed, club members meet for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at The Garage, 48th and Nebraska Highway 2. Zoom is available for those unable to attend in person.

Southeast Kiwanis Club's annual dinner, featuring Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, is scheduled for Sept. 21. Watch the Neighborhood Extra for details.

To learn more about Southeast Kiwanis, attend a meeting as a guest of the club.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0