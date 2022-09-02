 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southeast Kiwanis provides dictionaries to third graders

College View Academy (CVA) third graders each received a personal dictionary from Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club members recently. Member Suzette Powell played a “find the word” game to introduce the book to students. Third graders are pictured with teacher Andrea Henriques (far left) and Southeast Kiwanian Cherie Hauck (back center). Third graders at Lincoln Christian and Christ Lutheran schools also received dictionaries. Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis members welcome guests at their Tuesday noon meetings at The Garage, 48th and Highway 2.

