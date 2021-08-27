South Rotary supports student’s dream with donation

Lincoln South Rotary Club members, besides Vrana, met with Zaineb and were equally impressed with more than her project. The board members noted the integrity and character of Zaineb and felt that she was insightful in her views of our environment and cultures, believing in oneself and pursuing a dream.

“Zaineb has an important message for the next generations – using our planet's resources wisely, and taking lessons from many indigenous cultures of how they live a happy life through sharing and not through possessions,” said Lincoln South Rotary board member Suni Kasibhatla. “She wants to make sure the next generations and society think about the ‘give and get culture,’ not only learning how to preserve our planet's limited resources but how to be happy with what we have.”

Board member Mary Gilbride said she was impressed with Zaineb’s maturity, and also felt privileged to meet her sister, Shahad, whose loving support for and admiration of Zaineb inspired and delighted all of the board members.

“We read about young people today not maturing until they are well into their 20s, but when I had the pleasure of interviewing Zaineb, I met someone more mature than her age,” said Chan Tyrrell, South Rotary board member and past president. “The journey she is on will take her far in life and should be an inspiration to each of us.”