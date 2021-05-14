South Rotary presents seniors with scholarships

Lincoln South Rotary Club knows that our future is in the hands of our youth. Providing high school students with scholarships to attend college will support them in their education and leadership development. The club made a commitment to our future by presenting $1,000 to three high school seniors.

Scholarship applications included the typical questions about school activities, leadership and plans. We also learned of the positive changes these students are already making in our communities through volunteer work. Finally, they were asked to write about the Rotary Motto “Service Above Self.”

“If anyone questions the character of our youth and whether we can trust them with our future, just read these student applications,” said a Lincoln South Rotary Scholarship Committee member. The scholarship committee selected three recipients.

From Lincoln East High School, Madalynn Abele plans to attend the University of Kansas as a journalism major with an emphasis on strategic communication and a minor in film and media studies.