South Rotary presents seniors with scholarships

Lincoln South Rotary Club knows that our future is in the hands of our youth. Providing high school students with scholarships to attend college will support them in their education and leadership development. The club made a commitment to our future by presenting $1,000 to three high school seniors.
Scholarship applications included the typical questions about school activities, leadership and plans. We also learned of the positive changes these students are already making in our communities through volunteer work. Finally, they were asked to write about the Rotary Motto “Service Above Self.”
“If anyone questions the character of our youth and whether we can trust them with our future, just read these student applications,” said a Lincoln South Rotary Scholarship Committee member. The scholarship committee selected three recipients.
From Lincoln East High School, Madalynn Abele plans to attend the University of Kansas as a journalism major with an emphasis on strategic communication and a minor in film and media studies.
"I [have] learned that volunteering is more about the others we help than what we learn ourselves," Abele said. "Rotary’s 'Service above self' motto reminds me that serving others in a community, in our own or somewhere else in the world, isn’t about us. We must always look to what we are doing [for others] rather than at ourselves.”
Sydney Gubbels, from Pius X, will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in secondary education-mathematics. She plans further study to obtain her Master’s degree in education.
"As a future educator, I believe teaching is all about service," Gubbels said. "No great teacher teaches for their self-fulfillment. Instead, they teach because they want to serve others and prepare the next generation of our world’s leaders."
A senior at Lincoln Northeast High School, Megan Haeffner plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and pursue a degree in Forensic Biology. She plans further study to earn a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.
"In medicine, your work is more than just a profession, but rather a service to the community," said Haeffner. "You have the opportunity to connect with people from all walks of life, and influence their lives in a different way."
Rotary International includes 1.2 million members in over 35,000 clubs around the world. Together, Rotary members see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves. To learn about Lincoln South Rotary Club, visit www.lincolnsouthrotary.org.