Lincoln South Rotary Club recognizes that there is a shortage of workers in the health care field.

The scholarship committee, headed by Rotarian Mary Gilbride, worked with Bryan College of Health Sciences to identify student candidates for a $5,000 scholarship to begin, or continue, their studies in health care.

“This was an amazing process,” said Gilbride. “We were inspired by each of these students as we interviewed them. It was a difficult decision because these are all very qualified candidates.”

The scholarship was awarded to Skylie Baker, who is entering her fourth year of study. During the presentation at Lincoln South Rotary Club, Baker thanked the club for supporting her dream.

“Coming from a difficult childhood with little support, I was determined to change the direction of my life,” Baker said. She worked to achieve a grade point average high enough to qualify for scholarships. She intends to practice health care in Nebraska.

During the presentation, club members heard from Valerie Hunt of the Bryan Foundation. “Studying at Bryan College of Health Sciences, Skylie has access to hands-on training to improve her skills, making her one of the most highly trained medical workers in the state,” Hunt said.

Hunt also thanked Lincoln South Rotary Club for recognizing this need and for supporting education in the health care field.

