Sonja Moore receives August Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Sonja Moore of Lincoln as winner of the August Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

For six years, Sonja has volunteered for 4-H in a variety of ways, including:

• 4-H static exhibit judging day at the Lancaster County Super Fair;

• Helping staff shifts at the 4-H food stand during Super Fair; and

• Assisting 4-H Teen Council during its Overnight Lock-In for grades 4-5, as well as community service projects such as picking up trash.

As an Allstate employee, Sonja’s 4-H volunteer work helped 4-H Teen Council and the N-Bots 4-H robotics club receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grants. The Allstate Foundation supports the causes that Allstate agency owners, financial specialists and employees care about most by providing grants to nonprofits where they volunteer their time.

“I am an alumna of 4-H, and I believe it is a wonderful program,” she says. “The program allows children to learn skills that would be used in everyday life, and it is great to see these kids grow! Volunteering also allows me to use my HEART for greater loyalty and my HANDS for larger service (part of the 4-H pledge). This also shows my son the importance of being an active volunteer in the community and that it is important to give back to others.

“My favorite part of being a 4-H volunteer is assisting with the Teen Council’s Lock-In and seeing the excitement in the fourth and fifth grade students,” she added. “Also, seeing the skills that the middle school and high school kids have learned over the years with 4-H.”