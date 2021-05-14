Shildneck Young Artist Competition winners announced

The Lincoln Municipal Band has announced winners of the 2021 John Shildneck Young Artist Competition.

The first place winner is Luke Anderson, trombone, and second place goes to Yanori Ferguson, flute. Both winners will receive a cash prize, and Anderson will perform as soloist at the first Lincoln Municipal Band concert on July 11 at 7 p.m. at the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell in Antelope Park.

Anderson is studying trombone performance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln under Dr. Scott Anderson. He graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 2019. While in high school, Luke performed Ferdinand David’s Concertino for Trombone with the Southeast Wind Ensemble and received the John Philip Sousa Band Award.

As a college student, Anderson has been a member of the UNL Wind Ensemble, Jazz Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra and Nebraska Trombone Ensemble. He hopes to go on to graduate school after completing his undergraduate degree and one day be a college music professor.