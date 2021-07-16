Shaw named College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winner

Brady Shaw of Lincoln Southwest High School is among over 1,000 students across the U.S. named winners of college-sponsored Merit Scholarships on Monday, July 12. These designees join more than 3,100 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

Shaw plans to study business at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

This final group of winners brings the total number of 2021 National Merit Scholars to more than 7,500. In addition to college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners, this total includes corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship designees and students receiving National Merit $2,500 Scholarship awards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0