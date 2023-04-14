Two Lincoln students were winners in the Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 27-31) Poster Contest awards ceremony at the Capitol.

“We want all Nebraskans to take time during Severe Weather Awareness Week to prepare for spring and summer severe weather,” Gov. Jim Pillen said. “It’s just a good practice for those of us who live in areas affected by tornadoes, floods and severe thunderstorms.”

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Director Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac announced the winners. Nebraska third graders provided tips for being prepared for disasters that can affect Nebraskans during the spring and summer. The top four students honored at the event included two Lincoln students:

Third place: Barrett Boynton, 9, Ruth Hill Elementary School; and

Fourth place: Allison Jerri Johnson, 9, Adams Elementary School.

Boynton won a $75 gift card, and Johnson won a $50 gift card.

The winning and honorable mention posters will be featured in NEMA’s Severe Weather Awareness Calendar.

For more information on severe weather awareness or preparing for severe weather, visit: https://nema.nebraska.gov/.