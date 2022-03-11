Severe Weather Awareness Week poster contest winners announced

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring March 21-25 as Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time to remind Nebraskans that community preparedness can minimize the dangers of the annual severe weather season to the lives and property of Nebraskans.

In addition, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Assistant Director Erv Portis has announced winners of the annual Severe Weather Awareness poster contest. The winning and honorable mention posters will be featured in NEMA’s 2022 Severe Weather Awareness Calendar.

Three students from Fredstrom Elementary School were honored for their poster designs. Winning third place was Abigail Strilkivsky, 9, with her poster titled, “What to Do vs. What Not to Do During a Tornado.” Receiving honorable mention recognition were Addison Dimmitt, 9, and Ezra Tanner, 9, also from Fredstrom.

“We want all Nebraskans to take some time during Severe Weather Awareness Week to prepare for spring and summer severe weather,” Portis said. “The devastating impacts of extreme events can be reduced through improved readiness. Make a safety plan, create a preparedness kit and review proper safety precautions. It’s just a good practice for those of us who live in areas affected by tornadoes, floods and severe thunderstorms.”

For more information on severe weather awareness or preparing for severe weather, visit: https://nema.nebraska.gov/.

