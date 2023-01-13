Sen. Fischer announces military academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced the names of 18 Nebraskans she is nominating this year for U.S. service academies.

Fischer’s nominees from the Lincoln area for the Class of 2027 are:

• Mason Beck and Harrison Harvey, both of Lincoln, to both the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy; and

• Patrick Medinger of Roca to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy.

"Today, I’m proud to announce my nominees for our nation’s military service academies," Fischer said. "Each of these talented young individuals have proven themselves to be exceptional students in the classroom and dedicated leaders in their communities. I know that they will represent Nebraska and our country with honor."