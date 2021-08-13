SE Kiwanis, Food Fort help students prepare for school year

A service club and a nonprofit recently teamed together to provide school supplies to students at three elementary schools in Lincoln.

The first week of August, the Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club and the Food Fort joined forces to serve students at Clinton, West Lincoln and Saratoga elementary schools.

Southeast Kiwanians provided backpacks filled with school supplies to students in preschool through high school. The Food Fort provided family meals, fresh garden produce, Kona Ice, new shoes and clothing, face painting and a bounce house at each location. Haircuts were provided at Clinton and Saratoga by volunteer barbers from Oasis Barber Shop.

Many “thank-yous” were heard from the smiling children.

The Food Fort is a nonprofit dedicated to serving children in under-resourced neighborhoods with more than just a meal. For more information, go to lincolnfoodfort on Facebook or email Michaela Akridge at www.lincolnfoodfort.com.

Southeast Kiwanis is a mosaic of ordinary people doing extraordinary things to uplift our community and serve children. To join Southeast Kiwanians in providing service to children in Lincoln and around the world, email Lynn Davis at LincolnSEKiwanis@gmail.com or search for the club on Facebook at LincolnSEKiwanis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0