Scouts provide Christmas tree pickup for recycling

Beginning Monday, Dec. 26, Lincoln area Boy Scout Troop 8 will provide its eighth annual curbside Christmas Tree Pick-Up Drive in the Lincoln area.

Scouts and adult volunteers will collect trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except Sundays, which will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tree pick-up dates are Dec. 26 and 31, and Jan. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 14.

This community service project started in 1998 with other troops joining since 2010. During this time, the combined total of trees collected in Nebraska is over 45,000. This year’s goal is to pass 50,000 total trees collected.

The response from many people in Lincoln has been that having a Scout collect their tree saves time, they don’t need to venture to a recycling site and their own vehicle stays clean.

The drive serves as a recycling/ecological service project. Trees are taken to area drop sites, where they are ground and chipped for mulch in parks or used as fish habitat material in area lakes. The tree drive is a great experience for participating Scouts, teaching them project planning and map-reading skills and providing a needed service for the community.

Those interested in this service must make a reservation 24 hours in advance at www.scouting4trees.org or call 402-965-1458.