Scouts plant trees at Seacrest Park

In today’s world, where screen time has taken hold of many youth, members of Cub Scout Pack 25 and their families volunteered their energy and time Saturday, May 21, for an outdoor conservation service project for Seacrest Park.
The pack spent the morning planting and mulching 11 new hackberry trees. Mike Comstock, northeast district park supervisor for Lincoln Parks and Recreation, brought the trees, mulch and tools.
“Doing service projects together is one way that Cub Scouts keep their promise ‘to help other people,’ said adult leader Lynn McCullough. “While Scouts should do their best to help other people every day, a group service project is a bigger way to help people and the community. This project not only helped Lincoln Parks and Recreation, but also gives to those in the neighborhood who enjoy the walking path at Seacrest Park. These hackberry trees will provide wonderful shade when full grown. Spending more time in nature is a great way to instill in youth a passion for the outdoors and a sense to protect the environment in which they live.”
Pack 25 is chartered by St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Learn more about Scouting or find a Cub Scout pack near you at beascout.org.