Scouts and Lions club complete joint park cleanup

Boy Scout Troop 36 members, leaders and parents joined together with 21st Century Lions Club members Sunday, Oct. 2, to complete an environmental cleanup service project at Irvingdale Park and playground. Scout representative and Lions Club member Roxanne Chandler and Boy Scout Shawn Phillips organized the event. Trader Joe's donated project sacks, and Lion Connie Witt provided treats. Pictured from left are cleanup participants Matt Hart, Alex Hart, Kevin Moyer, Jacob Moyer, Shawn Phillips, Steve Phillips, Dorothy Juhl, Roxanne Chandler and Hunter Adams. Johnny Hudgens is on the slide. Not pictured: Jennifer and Kayland Adams.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY CONNIE WITT

