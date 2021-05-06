Scott School's Make a Difference Fair goes virtual

After a one-year absence, the Scott Middle School Make a Difference Fair is back today through Friday, May 14, albeit in a slightly different format.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sixth-graders from the 6A Team are hosting a virtual Make a Difference Fair.

The project started in January, when the 250 students held Zoom meetings with nine nonprofit organizations to learn about their commitments to people and animals in need. The students then chose one social issue to research in depth, spent weeks learning everything they could about the problem and then wrote a research paper to help further educate their classmates. After completing their paper, students chose a nonprofit organization to support.

Students were then placed in groups to create a presentation to educate the public about their social issue and to persuade others to make a difference through donations and/or volunteering.

The presentations are available to view at https://sites.google.com/class.lps.org/makeadifference/student-presentations.

