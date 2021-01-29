Scholarship open to archaeology majors

The Nebraska Archaeological Society is offering the Dana Deger Memorial Scholarship to college students majoring in archaeology.

This scholarship honors Deger, who was active in the archaeological field. Applicants must have a 3.0 grade-point average out of 4.0, have completed 12 credit hours in archaeology classes, be an undergraduate or graduate student, have graduated from a Nebraska High school, Nebraska GED or be enrolled in a post-secondary school in Nebraska.

For the application and additional information, go to http://sites.google.com/site/webnas/.

Applications are due by July 15. The Nebraska Archaeological Society is a nonprofit organization with no paid officers or employees. NAS endeavors to develop a better understanding among students and collectors of archaeological material, professionals, as well as museums and institutions of learning.

