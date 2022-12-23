Scholarship available to students pursuing STEM-related education

Bio Nebraska Foundation, together with Marylinn Munson, are now accepting applications for the Marylinn Munson and Bio Nebraska STEM Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The scholarship is available to support and encourage Nebraska high school students as they pursue relevant classroom study and professional experiences in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-related fields.

“In our program’s second year, I am looking forward to the continued partnership with the Bio Nebraska Foundation, and I’m even more excited this year for the opportunities and doors that will open to our scholarship recipients and Nebraska’s future STEM leaders,” said Marylinn Munson, a Nebraska leader in the life science, biotechnology and agriculture industries. “These students' hard work, energy and ideas will shape not just science, technology, engineering and mathematics, but our communities, culture and world. I am grateful to be a part of the Bio Nebraska team in supporting a better and brighter future.”

Scholarships are available to Nebraska high school seniors who have been accepted at a Bio Nebraska-approved Nebraska college, community college or university, are planning to enroll in an undergraduate course of study in a STEM-related field, and who plan to pursue a career with a STEM-related organization. A one-time scholarship payment of $2,500 may be awarded to up to four high school seniors for the 2023-2024 academic year.

“The Bio Nebraska Foundation is proud to partner with Marylinn to support Nebraska high school seniors as they begin their journey to a career in STEM,” said Rob Owen, executive director of Bio Nebraska. “Nebraska offers enormous opportunities across STEM fields, and our state’s youth is a crucial component in growing and sustaining these important industries.”

Applications must be received by 9 a.m. April 28, 2023, and scholarship recipients will be announced in June. For more information about the Marylinn Munson and Bio Nebraska STEM Scholarship, visit www.bionebraska.org/stem-scholarship.