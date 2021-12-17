SCC's Hartman is Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year

Linda Hartman, Business Program co-director and business instructor at Southeast Community College, was recently named Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year.
The award was announced at the Nebraska Entrepreneurship Best Practices Summit in York, Nebraska at the Holthus Center in November. This was the sixth summit in Nebraska hosted by the statewide coalition NETForce. The day-long event featured expert presenters offering information about educational strategies and economic building tools that encourage entrepreneurship and innovation.
“Linda has long been a driving force in college level entrepreneurship education. She was instrumental in assisting with the design of the college level entrepreneurship classes taught in Nebraska’s community college system,” says her nominator, Steve Bors of SCC. “Linda has also taught a number of entrepreneurship classes at SCC and is regarded as one of the best instructors in the Business Division. In addition, she has worked in the SCC Entrepreneurship Center and has been a tireless advocate for the center since its formation.”
The NETForce organization accepts nominations from across the state prior to the annual Entrepreneurship Best Practices Summit in the following categories: Outstanding Entrepreneurship Service, Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year and Gregg Christensen Distinguished Hall of Fame.
NETForce member Nebraska Enterprise Fund sponsors the award ceremony, providing each recipient with a recognition plaque.
“The Best Practices Summit is a wonderful event where attendees can network with other practitioners and learn about what is happening across the state,” says event chair Marilyn Schlake of UNL. “This event is meant for anyone who is interested in building the entrepreneurial ecosystem including educators, administrators, economic developers, community organizers, policymakers or service providers.”
NETForce is an actively engaged group of collaborating partners focused on building Nebraska’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by promoting education and career opportunities available to youth and adult entrepreneurs across Nebraska. The mission of the Nebraska Entrepreneurship Task Force (NETForce) is to identify and share resources to further entrepreneurship through education, collaboration and innovation.