SCC's Hartman is Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year

Linda Hartman, Business Program co-director and business instructor at Southeast Community College, was recently named Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year.

The award was announced at the Nebraska Entrepreneurship Best Practices Summit in York, Nebraska at the Holthus Center in November. This was the sixth summit in Nebraska hosted by the statewide coalition NETForce. The day-long event featured expert presenters offering information about educational strategies and economic building tools that encourage entrepreneurship and innovation.

“Linda has long been a driving force in college level entrepreneurship education. She was instrumental in assisting with the design of the college level entrepreneurship classes taught in Nebraska’s community college system,” says her nominator, Steve Bors of SCC. “Linda has also taught a number of entrepreneurship classes at SCC and is regarded as one of the best instructors in the Business Division. In addition, she has worked in the SCC Entrepreneurship Center and has been a tireless advocate for the center since its formation.”