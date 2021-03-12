 Skip to main content
Sasse names local winners of statewide Photography Contest
Sasse names local winners of statewide Photography Contest

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse announced the following Lincoln area students as winners in his statewide Photography Contest:

Gabby Geisert, Concordia University;

McKenna Orr, Lincoln East High School;

Orphelia Beltran, Dawes Middle School;

ZaRaya Giles, Marilyn Moore Middle School; and

Cyrena Miller, Malcolm Public Schools.

“Nebraska is home to ‘The Good Life,’ and I am proud to recognize these young Nebraska folks who have worked hard to showcase its beauty," Sasse said.

Sasse invited students from across the state to submit images of Nebraska scenery. The winning photographs will be printed and displayed in one of Sasse’s four Nebraska offices.

