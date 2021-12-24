Saleh of North Star selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program

Zein Saleh of Lincoln North Star High School is among 104 student delegates from across the nation selected for the 60th annual U.S. Senate Youth Program's Washington Week, which will take place virtually from Washington D.C. March 5-10.
During Washington Week, the student delegates virtually attend meetings and briefings with senators, members of the House of Representatives, Congressional staff, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies, an ambassador to the United States and senior members of the national media.
The USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by the Hearst Foundations since inception. The program is designed to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision-making, not only for America but for people around the world.
The overall program mission is to help grow knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service. In addition to the program week, the Hearst Foundations provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship.
Saleh is no stranger to leadership. He is currently president of three school organizations: Key Club, Student Council and National Honor Society. He was also appointed as a member of the Lincoln Public Schools Scholarly Multicultural Equity Cadre, as well as the Diversity in LPS Advanced Course Enrollment Committee.
Saleh has been a Lincoln-Douglas debater since his freshman year, becoming team captain his junior year. He has been the Equity in Afterschool Settings Curriculum intern for the LPS Community Learning Centers. Additionally, he was invited by local nonprofit BLIXT Locally Grown to lead a weekly club at Lefler Middle School titled Branching Outward.
The chief educational officer in each state selects the delegates after nomination by teachers and principals. This year’s delegates were designated by Dr. Matthew L. Blomstedt, commissioner of education.