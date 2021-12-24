Saleh of North Star selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program

Zein Saleh of Lincoln North Star High School is among 104 student delegates from across the nation selected for the 60th annual U.S. Senate Youth Program's Washington Week, which will take place virtually from Washington D.C. March 5-10.

During Washington Week, the student delegates virtually attend meetings and briefings with senators, members of the House of Representatives, Congressional staff, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies, an ambassador to the United States and senior members of the national media.

The USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by the Hearst Foundations since inception. The program is designed to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision-making, not only for America but for people around the world.