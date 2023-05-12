The Lincoln Alumnae and Patroness Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota (SAI) will host a women composers concert benefit for the Lincoln Music Teachers Association-Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP) at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at New Visions Community United Methodist Church, 1610 S. 11th St.

The public is invited, and freewill donations will be accepted.

The first half of the program will feature students: Carolyn Dow (flute), Olivia Song (piano), Ryan Jones (clarinet), Jovan Cross (organ), Orion Welsch-Mixan (clarinet) and Julia Tully (clarinet).

The following professional musicians will perform the second half of the program: Bill Reichert (organ), Hannah Jo Smith (soprano) accompanied by Jennifer Van Dyke (piano), Antonio Forgione (classical guitar), Elizabeth Grunin (cello) accompanied by Svetlana Yashirin (piano), Brent Shaw (organ), and Lindsay Bartlett (flute) and Antonio Forgione (guitar) performing a duet.

The mission of SAI International Music Fraternity is to encourage, nurture and support the art of music for women musicians of all ages, races and nationalities. SAI supports and promotes successful and innovative educational music programs for all stages of life, and dedicates financial resources to ensure the continuation of programs to support the objective of the fraternity in perpetuity.

The award-winning LMTA-MOP offers low-cost lessons, instruments and their maintenance, music scores and performance opportunities for up to 50 Lincoln-area students in need.

In May, freewill donations to LMTA-MOP are requested in person at the concert or online at the LMTA page of www.GivetoLincoln.com through May 24 in order to qualify for the Lincoln Community Foundation's $500,000 proportional match and dollar-for-dollar match by Bryce Williby of Universal Financial Services (UFS).

For more information on LMTA-MOP, visit www.LMTA.info and click on Music Outreach Program or email MOP@LMTA.info.