Sage Honda earns Eagle Scout rank

Sage Honda, a junior at Lincoln East High School, earned his Eagle Scout rank on April 28. His project involved building a steppingstone path for a pollinator garden at Vine Congregational United Church of Christ. Honda is in Boy Scouts Troop 25 in Lincoln, which is led by Scoutmaster Mike Butler. He is the son of Linda Stephen (shown) and Masaya Honda.

